Riize climbed up to the top of Oricon’s Weekly Album Ranking with its second EP “II,” its label SM Entertainment said Tuesday.

This is the second time the group has sat atop the albums chart, after its first EP “Riizing” in 2024. The latest endeavor entered the weekly chart at No. 31 and rose to the No. 1 spot in its fourth week.

The second EP rolled out in June and sold over 1 million copies in four days, becoming the team’s fourth million-selling album. It topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in six regions and went platinum in China, certified by QQ Music.

Meanwhile, the six members are touring Japan for their fan meetup tour, “Riize Playing Game.” The three-city tour began in Fukuoka last week and will continue in Tokyo and Kobe.