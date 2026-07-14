A special counsel team on Tuesday requested an arrest warrant for former Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung over his alleged involvement in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law bid in 2024.

The team, led by special counsel Kwon Chang-young, said it applied for warrants to arrest Shim and former senior prosecutor Jeon Moo-gon on charges of engaging in important duties related to Yoon's alleged insurrection and abuse of power.

Shim is accused of reviewing the dispatch of prosecutors to a joint martial law investigation headquarters on Dec. 3, 2024, the night Yoon declared martial law, at the direction of former Justice Minister Park Sung-jae.

Shim allegedly had three phone calls with Park at that time.

On June 22, the Seoul Central District Court sentenced Park to 25 years in prison for his role in the martial law bid, including his instruction to Shim to send prosecutors to the martial law body.

Kwon's team also suspects that Shim discussed response measures for crimes subject to military court jurisdiction and was involved in drafting a document outlining trial jurisdiction under martial law. The document was seized by Kwon's team during a raid on the Supreme Prosecutors Office.

Jeon is accused of assisting Shim while serving as head of the SPO's policy planning division.

A court hearing on the arrest warrant for Shim is expected to take place as early as this weekend. (Yonhap)