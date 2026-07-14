Evan is slated to take the stage at Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong next month for a performance at a global music award ceremony, his agency Belift Lab said Tuesday.

He will have his turn on Aug. 23, the second day of the 2026 TMElive International Music Awards.

The lineup of performing artists for the two-year-old music event includes a series of K-pop acts, including Super Junior, Stray Kids and Aespa.

Evan, formerly known as Heeseung of Enhypen, struck out on his own and dropped the single “Ride or Die” last month. The single topped the iTunes Top Songs Chart in nine regions and ranked No. 5 on Melon’s Hot 100.

On Tuesday, he will headline the Grammy Museum’s special show, “Spotlight,” in Los Angeles.