Yeonjun of Tomorrow X Together garnered 10 million views with the music video for his latest solo single “Ice Cream,” according to his label Big Hit Music on Monday.

The video for the main track from his second solo EP “No Labels: Part 02” was released on July 10 and reached the milestone in three days.

The catchy tune mixing percussion beats and guitar riffs topped the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 10 regions, as did the six-track set on the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 11.

The mini album sold over 660,000 copies on the day of release, a record among K-pop solo acts this year. It also surpassed the first-week sales record of the previous endeavor, which logged 600,000 units.

Separately, TXT will drop its fifth single in Japan, “Setsuna Hanabi,” on Aug. 20.