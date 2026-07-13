Tail end of Typhoon Bavi to soak South Korea, with up to 120mm forecast

Heavy rain is expected across South Korea on Tuesday and Wednesday as the tail end of Typhoon Bavi sweeps in from China, though forecasters said the wet weather will not break a heat wave now entering its third day.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said Bavi fizzled out over inland China at 3 p.m. Monday and weakened into a tropical depression. The storm is still packing plenty of moisture and is expected to track across the Shandong Peninsula and pass near Pyongyang, North Korea, on Tuesday.

The rain should reach the greater Seoul area Tuesday morning before spreading nationwide, with downpours of 20 to 50 millimeters an hour and gusts as strong as 15 meters per second expected Tuesday night.

Northern Gyeonggi province, near the North Korean border, could be drenched with up to 120 millimeters through Wednesday. Northern Gangwon province could get up to 100 millimeters, while the capital is forecast to see 30 to 100 millimeters.

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to climb as high as 37 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the humidity making it feel even hotter.

Heat advisories have been up across much of the country since Saturday. Pohang was the hottest spot for a second straight day on Monday at 36.7 degrees Celsius, followed by Gangneung at 35.9, Cheongju at 35.8 and Seoul at 33.5.

Nighttime has brought little relief. Temperatures have stayed above 25 degrees Celsius after sunset, the threshold South Korea uses to declare a tropical night. Seoul recorded 46 straight last summer, its longest such stretch on record.

The rainy season still has weeks to run, and forecasters said the country should brace for heat and heavy rain to trade off. Health officials urged the elderly and others vulnerable to heat to take precautions.