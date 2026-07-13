JobKorea said Monday it was Korea's most-used recruitment platform in the first half, recording the highest number of monthly active users among major hiring services.

Citing data from mobile analytics firm Mobile Index, the company said it recorded a cumulative 10.86 million monthly active users over the six-month period. It ranked ahead of Saramin with 9.79 million, Remember with 4.83 million, Incruit with 870,000 and Wanted with 480,000.

JobKorea also led in new app downloads, attracting about 1.49 million installs in the first half, compared with 770,000 for Saramin and 240,000 for Remember. It was the only full-time recruitment platform to surpass 1 million downloads during the period.

The company said it had ranked first in both monthly active users and app downloads for 21 consecutive months since October 2024.

JobKorea attributed the growth to rising demand for mobile-based job searches and applications, as well as expanded services following its integration into the Worksphere Group. Together with Albamon and JobPlanet, the company now offers a broader ecosystem spanning recruitment, company reviews and career information.

It also credited its AI-powered recruitment services for driving user engagement. After redesigning its homepage around its AI Recommendation 3.0 feature, job applications submitted through the platform increased by more than 70 percent compared with 2023.

JobKorea said it plans to strengthen its AI- and data-driven recruitment services to improve job matching and deliver more personalized career recommendations.