LG Electronics said Monday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with GS E&C to jointly develop next-generation artificial intelligence home solutions.

Under the agreement, LG Electronics will integrate its AI home hub, ThinQ ON, with GS E&C's Xi apartment platform to build a more connected smart home ecosystem.

The companies plan to connect home appliances, Internet of Things devices and residential services through a single platform. Residents will be able to control lighting, heating, ventilation, power outlets and gas valves while accessing apartment services such as elevator calls, parking location checks, visitor logs and community facility reservations.

Powered by AI, the platform will learn residents' daily routines and preferences through natural conversations, enabling it to recommend or automatically perform tasks tailored to individual lifestyles.

The partnership expands on an agreement signed in April to develop residential robot services. Since then, the companies have been developing robot-friendly apartment standards and service models using LG's CLOiD home robot and autonomous delivery robots.

By combining AI home technology, robotics and residential infrastructure, LG Electronics and GS E&C aim to create an integrated living environment where AI, robots and smart spaces work seamlessly together.

"We will deliver a new living experience that makes customers' daily lives more convenient and valuable," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company at LG Electronics.

Huh Yoon-hong, CEO of GS E&C, said, "The future of housing lies not in simply adding smart devices but in seamlessly integrating AI into everyday living spaces."