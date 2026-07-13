Korean American artist Choi Asuk will explore contemplation and philosophy through Hangeul and Kongchee at Gallery Western, Los Angeles, in October.

Hosted by the Hope and Peace Foundation, the "Shine and Light" exhibition invites Choi to showcase her latest works from the "Hunminjeongeum and the Light of the Pacific Saury (Hunmin-Kongchee)" series. The series combines Hangeul with the images of saury to express vitality and resilience.

The exhibition reflects Choi's 40-year artistic journey, centered on the "Hunmin-Kongchee" series.

Choi interweaves Hangeul with the dynamic movement of saury to create fierce energy inspired by Korean culture and heritage. The fish's sleek silver body becomes each stroke of the Hangeul letters. The fish's silver scales bring the spirit and wisdom of Hangeul to life.

"The saury is more than a fish. It embodies vitality and reflects all of us who endure the weight of life," according to the Gallery Western.

"From the powerful resonance of saury soaring towards the sky through crashing waves, to the quiet presence of saury embodying peace and hope, my work explores how Korean sensibilities transcend to a universal human aesthetics," said Choi.

"I hope the warmth from Hangeul and the endless swimming of saury send comfort and energy," she said.

Choi has recently expanded her art to videography, installations and merchandise. The organizer said it hoped Choi's participation would bridge Korean culture with the global audience through messages of hope.

"K-art's growth should serve as a foundation for Korean art to play a greater role in conveying cultural and spiritual messages to the global audience," said Kim Dong-soo, chairman of the Hope and Peace Foundation.

The exhibition runs from Oct. 6 to Oct. 13 in Gallery Western, LA. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.