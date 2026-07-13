Twenty people were matched at a Buddhist temple stay event over the weekend, as the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism continued its efforts to encourage marriage amid South Korea's persistently low birth rate.

The two-day matchmaking retreat was held at Naksa Temple in Yangyang, Gangwon Province, from Saturday to Sunday. Organized by the Jogye Order's Social Welfare Foundation and the Gangwon Tourism Organization, the event brought together 10 men and 10 women chosen from 1,655 male and 2,570 female applicants — a competition rate of 211 to 1, the highest since the program launched. Of the 20 participants, five pairs left the weekend as couples.

The retreat is part of the Jogye Order's "I'm Jeollo" initiative, a matchmaking program supported by the Ministry of Health and Welfare as part of its efforts to address South Korea's persistently low birth rate. Unlike conventional speed dating events, the program replaces restaurants and cafes with temple grounds, where conversations unfold over tea, shared meals and quiet walks. The name is a play on the popular Korean dating show called “I’m Solo.”

Participants spent the weekend getting to know one another through a mix of structured and lighthearted activities. Randomly assigned dates were followed by rotating tea conversations, group discussions, couple yoga overlooking the East Sea and even a beach plogging session where people walked or jogged while picking up litter along the shore.

One of this year's newest additions was a blindfolded walk to Naksa Temple's iconic Haesu Gwaneum Statue. One participant wore a blindfold while their partner guided them along the temple's so-called "Wish-Granting Path," an exercise organizers said was intended to build trust between two people who had only just met.

Interest has also been fueled by the program's real-life success stories. Organizers say one couple who met at last year's Naksa Temple retreat later married and are now expecting a child.