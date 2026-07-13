The 'Odyssey' director and star will tape tvN's 'You Quiz on the Block' during their Seoul visit next month, ahead of the film's Aug. 5 Korean release

Christopher Nolan and Matt Damon will appear on tvN's "You Quiz on the Block" when they visit South Korea next month to promote "The Odyssey," the network said Monday.

The taping is timed to their Aug. 3 arrival in Seoul, ahead of the film's Korean release on Aug. 5, according to tvN. An air date has not been set.

The appearance is part of a promotional run that also includes a press conference and a red carpet event, with co-star Charlize Theron joining the director and actor in Seoul.

The trip is Nolan's first to South Korea. In a handwritten letter released through Universal Pictures, the "Oppenheimer" director thanked Korean audiences for their support of his films over the years and said he looked forward to celebrating the release with them in person.

"The Odyssey" is his first feature since "Oppenheimer," which won him Oscars for best picture and best director in 2024. Adapted from Homer's ancient Greek epic, the film follows Odysseus (Damon), the king of Ithaca, on his long journey home after the Trojan War.

Theron plays Calypso, the nymph who keeps Odysseus on her island. The cast also includes Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson and Zendaya.

Damon, who last visited in 2016 for "Jason Bourne," returns to Korea for the first time in a decade. For Theron, it marks her first official visit to the country.

Hosted by Yu Jae-seok, a comedian who has been a mainstay of Korean entertainment for two decades, "You Quiz on the Block" has become a regular stop for Hollywood stars making the promotional rounds in Seoul.

The show sits guests down for a relaxed conversation and closes each segment with a trivia question for a cash prize. It is widely regarded as the biggest talk show on Korean television.

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya appeared in 2024 for "Dune: Part Two." Scarlett Johansson came on last year for "Jurassic World Rebirth," and Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway taped an episode this April for "The Devil Wears Prada 2."

Beyond film, the show has welcomed guests ranging from Billie Eilish and Bill Gates to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.