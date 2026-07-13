Baseball fans in South Korea will be able to enjoy hot dogs, churros and fried chicken without ever leaving their seats.

The Regulatory Reform Committee’s livelihood subcommittee and the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety on Monday said they would push forward with allowing vendors to sell prepared foods directly to spectators in the stands at baseball stadiums and other sports venues under an official interpretation of existing regulations.

While in-seat beer sales have been available at some stadiums, regulations governing prepared foods remained in the gray zone, effectively preventing vendors from selling them in the stands. This left spectators often having to leave their seats and wait in long concession lines during games.

Under the clarified rules, however, vendors will be permitted to sell prepared foods including hot dogs, churros and dakgangjeong, or fried chicken glazed in a sweet and spicy sauce, throughout the stadium seating areas. Beverages and ice cream may also be sold if they are stored at the required temperatures.

Officials said the move aims to improve the fan experience as the South Korean baseball league continues to enjoy its popularity and to align the stadium services more closely with those at major sports venues overseas.

The proposal was initiated by Park Yong-jin, vice chairman of the Presidential Committee on Regulatory Rationalization, who called on the government to scrap unnecessary regulations that burden the public in their daily lives.

In an effort to address food safety concerns, authorities said they will introduce hygiene guidelines before the change takes effect, requiring vendors to maintain sanitary food-preparation and packaging areas and to undergo mandatory health screenings.