Nol Universe said Monday it has partnered with Japanese hotel distribution company Apple World to expand overseas sales channels for Korean accommodations and attract more inbound travelers.

Apple World operates a global hotel booking platform for Japanese travel agencies, offering access to more than 400,000 properties in over 200 countries. The company has recently expanded its Korean accommodation inventory in response to rising demand for travel to South Korea.

Under the agreement, Nol Universe will provide about 30,000 Korean accommodation listings through Apple World's distribution network, which serves Japanese travel agencies and global booking channels.

The company said the partnership will give Korean lodging operators broader access to overseas customers while making it easier for Japanese travelers to book accommodations in Korea through a familiar local travel platform.

The two companies plan to complete system integration in the third quarter. Apple World's hotel inventory in Japan will also be gradually added to Nol's platform, expanding accommodation options for Korean travelers.

Nol Universe said the partnership supports its strategy to strengthen its global business-to-business distribution network and expand both its inbound and outbound travel businesses through overseas partners.

"This is Nol Universe's first hotel distribution partnership in Japan and creates new global growth opportunities for our accommodation partners in Korea," said Oliver Libutzki, head of the Global Business Group at Nol Universe.

"We will continue expanding our global distribution network to bring Korean travel content to more international travelers and support the growth of inbound tourism."