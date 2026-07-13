Victory over China's Bilibili Gaming extends LCK’s run of consecutive MSI titles to three

The victors of the 2026 Mid-Season Invitational were Hanwha Life Esports, who claimed the tournament title for the first time in the 8-year-old team’s history.

The Korean esports organization defeated China’s Bilibili Gaming 3-2 in a best-of-five grand final that lasted roughly six and a half hours on Sunday at the Daejeon Convention Center.

The victory marks the fifth time a Korean team has lifted the MSI trophy. T1 had back-to-back victories in 2016 and 2017, Gen.G did the same in 2024 and 2025 before Hanwha Life Esports secured this year's title.

The MSI is one of three official global League of Legends tournaments held annually, alongside the First Stand Tournament and the World Championship, widely known as Worlds. FST, introduced last year as a new international competition, takes place at the beginning of the season, while MSI is traditionally held midway through the year. Worlds, the most prestigious event on the LoL calendar, ends the season, with teams competing for the prized Summoner’s Cup and the title of world champion.

Korea hosted MSI for the second time in 2026, with this year’s tournament running from June 28 to Sunday. The event was previously held in Busan in 2022.

While Hanwha Life Esports ultimately emerged victorious, its path to the championship was far from straightforward.

The team qualified for MSI as the LCK’s top seed after defeating T1 in the league’s MSI qualification tournament. Hanwha Life Esports opened the competition with back-to-back 3-0 victories over CTBC Flying Oyster and G2 Esports, but fell into the lower bracket after a 3-1 loss to Bilibili Gaming in the upper-bracket final.

The team bounced back on Saturday, securing its first-ever MSI grand final appearance with a dramatic 3-2 victory over North America’s Lyon in the lower-bracket final.

The championship series on Sunday began with Hanwha Life Esports taking early control of the first game. Choi "Zeus" Woo-je’s dominant frontline presence put pressure on the top lane and helped the team build an early lead. However, Bilibili Gaming quickly shifted the momentum, winning games 2 and 3 behind jungler Peng "Shun" Lixun’s standout performance.

In game 4, Hanwha Life Esports turned to Zeus’ Swain as the centerpiece of its strategy, using the champion’s team-fight initiation power to create openings for his teammates.

In the final game, Hanwha Life Esports regained control of the match. At the 35-minute mark, Seo "Kanavi" Jin-hyeok’s Pantheon successfully stole Baron Nashor, and the team won the ensuing team fight decisively to close out the series and claim the championship.

Zeus, who delivered standout performances in both the lower-bracket final and grand final, was named the finals MVP.

Along with the championship trophy, Hanwha Life Esports earned $500,000 in prize money and secured a direct berth to the 2026 LoL World Championship, which begins in October.

Under MSI’s qualification rules, the tournament champion grants its regional league an additional Worlds slot, provided the team maintains eligibility through domestic playoffs. Hanwha Life Esports’ victory therefore gives the League of Legends Champions Korea four total Worlds berths, adding an extra slot to the league’s original allocation of three.

The sold-out grand final drew all 6,400 spectators at the Daejeon Convention Center, with notable attention surrounding the appearance of Presidential Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik, who attended the match. Kang has previously been reported to be an esports fan.

Meanwhile, longtime MSI powerhouse T1 delivered one of the tournament’s biggest surprises by exiting the competition early on July 8.

As one of the most decorated organizations in LoL international tournament history, T1, led by Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok, finished as the runner-up at the inaugural MSI in 2015 and won the championship in 2016 and 2017. The team then made history by becoming the first to win Worlds three consecutive years, from 2023 to 2025.

However, T1’s 2026 MSI campaign ended prematurely after a 3-1 loss to G2 Esports in the second round of the lower bracket on July 8.

Attention now shifts to Worlds 2026, the final international LoL event of the year.

The tournament will take place in the United States from Oct. 15 to Nov. 14, spanning multiple cities. The play-in stage will be held in Los Angeles, followed by the Swiss Stage, quarterfinals and semifinals in Allen, Texas, and the grand final in New York City.