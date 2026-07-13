South Korean climber Seo Chae-hyun won bronze in the women's lead event at World Cup stop eight of the 2026 IFSC Climbing World Cup in Chamonix, France, on Sunday.

Seo finished third with a score of 47+, behind gold medalist Annie Sanders of the United States (52+) and Bulgaria's Aleksandra Totkova (48+).

Veteran South Korean climber Jain Kim, who also reached the final, finished seventh with 42+.

The bronze was Seo's fourth podium finish in four lead events this season. She previously won bronze at World Cup stop two in Wujiang, China; silver at World Cup stop five in Prague, Czech Republic; and bronze at World Cup stop six.

"I'm disappointed by a small mistake in the final, but I'm proud to have maintained good momentum with consistent podium finishes this season," Seo said through her management agency, All That Sports.

In the men's lead event, South Korea's Lee Do-hyun finished fourth with 36+, narrowly missing the podium.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.