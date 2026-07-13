South Korea will permit vendors to sell prepared food directly to spectators at baseball stadiums and other sports facilities, as part of a government effort to ease everyday regulations and improve the fan experience.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, concerned government agencies will draw up detailed guidelines regarding the sale of food items and inform related industries before the measure takes effect.

Until now, with the exception of beer, food and drink items could not be sold by vendors moving around the stands at sports facilities in Korea.

The change comes amid growing public interest in professional baseball and calls from venue operators and spectators for services that are more convenient and aligned with international standards.

Food safety requirements will remain in place. The authorities plan to issue hygiene and safety guidelines for mobile food sales at sports venues, including measures aimed at preventing foodborne illness and ensuring proper handling of prepared products.