Shinhan Financial Group Chairman Jin Ok-dong (center) speaks with scholarship recipients during the 2026 Shinhan Scholarship Camp at Shinhan Bank's Blue Campus in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, Friday. The two-day event featured mentoring sessions, guest lectures and team activities aimed at strengthening ties among scholarship recipients. Since 2006, the Shinhan Scholarship Foundation has provided 41.5 billion won ($27.6 million) in scholarships to more than 3,000 students. (Shinhan Financial Group)