Princess Anne, the younger sister of King Charles III, will attend an event in the southeastern port city of Busan this week marking maritime exchanges between South Korea and the United Kingdom, the oceans ministry said Monday.

The attendance comes as Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Tim Laurence, started a three-day visit to South Korea on Monday.

She will participate in the event at Busan Port on Tuesday, where officials from both countries will discuss the past and future of bilateral exchanges in the maritime sector, according to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

"The visit of Princess Anne to Busan Port is a meaningful opportunity to reaffirm the trust between South Korea and Britain built through the sea," Vice Oceans Minister Nam Jae-heon said in a release.

"We plan to bolster our cooperation with the UK in various maritime-related areas going forward as companions," Nam added.

The Princess Royal previously visited South Korea during the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. (Yonhap)