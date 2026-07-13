Canadian rapper Drake recently followed BTS' Jungkook on Instagram, fueling speculations about a possible collaboration between the two artists.

Fans noticed Drake had added Jungkook to his following list on Friday.

Jungkook is not following Drake as of Monday morning. He follows eight accounts, including BTS' official account, the group's members and an account for his dog, Bam.

The exchange began in May, when Drake referenced BTS on his newly released track, "Make Them Cry." Its lyrics, "I'm feeling like BTS, 'cause it took the whole career for me to be so discovered," draw a comparison between his own career and BTS' global success.

A day after the song's release, V shared an Instagram story with J-Hope, listening to the track before pausing and being surprised when Drake mentioned BTS.

Days later, on May 24, Jungkook posted an Instagram reel of himself riding a motorbike and selected "Make Them Cry" as the background music. The video hit 10 million views within two hours.

Jungkook is currently the only K-pop artist Drake follows on Instagram, prompting further speculation among fans. Some fans point out that Drake has followed collaborators on social media ahead of past releases.

Jungkook has previously worked with several global artists, including Charlie Puth, Latto, Jack Harlow and DJ Snake.