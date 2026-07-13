LG Twins' Kim Young-woo (Matin Kim)
LG Twins' Kim Young-woo (Matin Kim)

Fashion brand Matin Kim will release a collaboration collection with the KBO professional league LG Twins on July 20.

LG Twins' Song Chan-eui (Matin Kim)
LG Twins' Song Chan-eui (Matin Kim)

The lineup consists of six items, including short-sleeve T-shirts and jumpers, and five accessories, such as bags, a ball cap, a beanie and a key ring. Signature pieces include a dugout jacket and T-shirts featuring Matin Kim's doodle-style calligraphy of keywords associated with the team, such as Jamsil Baseball Stadium and Seoul.

LG Twins' Hong Chang-gi (Matin Kim)
LG Twins' Hong Chang-gi (Matin Kim)

The collection will be available on Naver's contemporary fashion platform Knockit from July 20 to 26, with a Naver Shopping Live broadcast at noon on the first day. It will also be sold at Matin Kim's flagship store in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul, from July 24.


yoohong@heraldcorp.com