Fashion brand Matin Kim will release a collaboration collection with the KBO professional league LG Twins on July 20.

The lineup consists of six items, including short-sleeve T-shirts and jumpers, and five accessories, such as bags, a ball cap, a beanie and a key ring. Signature pieces include a dugout jacket and T-shirts featuring Matin Kim's doodle-style calligraphy of keywords associated with the team, such as Jamsil Baseball Stadium and Seoul.

The collection will be available on Naver's contemporary fashion platform Knockit from July 20 to 26, with a Naver Shopping Live broadcast at noon on the first day. It will also be sold at Matin Kim's flagship store in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul, from July 24.