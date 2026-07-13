Girl group QWER is planning to tour nine cities across Asia beginning in September, its agency 3Y Corporation announced Sunday.

Through a poster featuring space-traveling kitty characters inspired by the four members, the group shared the news of its second international tour, “Rocknation: Rocket Launch!”

It will kick off the tour in Seoul on Sept. 12 with a two-date show, before heading over to Taipei and three cities in Japan the following month. The foursome will visit Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and Bangkok in November and Hong Kong and Singapore in early January 2027.

Last week, QWER dropped the single “Show Down” in Japan, used as the opening theme song for the animation “Tomb Raid King.” The group signed with Warner Music Japan in June before releasing "Show Down" as its first single in the country.