IU is reuniting with actor Heo Nam-jun for the music video of her upcoming single, her agency Edam Entertainment said Sunday.

The actor appeared in the music video for her retake song “Never Ending Story” last year. He was still building up his acting career at the time, but he has since stolen the spotlight through his role in the drama “Wicked World,” which wrapped up in June.

Heo also made a special one-off appearance in IU’s latest rom-com series “Perfect Crown,” meeting her on an arranged date. The drama came to an end in May.

The two are set to film the music video early next month, according to a local media outlet that broke the news on Saturday. His agency H Solid confirmed the report later that day.

Following the single's release in September, IU will hold stand-alone concerts in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.