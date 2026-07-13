Actor Heo Nam-jun will meet his fans for the first time in August, his agency H.Solid announced Monday.

The agency unveiled a poster featuring Heo's first fan meeting "Heo's Next?" which will be take place Aug. 22 at KBS Arena in Seoul.

The poster shows Heo in a casual white T-shirt and jeans, sitting on a motorbike bearing the message "Heo's Next?"

Fan membership pre-sales begin July 16, ahead of general admission sales on July 27. Fans who wish to participate must verify their membership through Ticketlink.

Heo made his debut in the 2019 film "The First Shot" as a supporting character. He later gained recognition through the drama series, "The Dream Life of Mr. Kim," and "My Royal Nemesis." He is set to appear in "Whale Star: The Gyeongseong Mermaid" next year.