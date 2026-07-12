Seoul recorded its first tropical night of the year after the overnight low remained at 25.2 C, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

The city issued its first tropical night advisory at 5 p.m. Sunday, with more tropical nights expected due to high humidity.

The first tropical night came 12 days later than last year. The advisory has been expanded to Seoul and most other regions, where nighttime temperatures are expected to remain above 25 C.

Heat wave conditions are forecast to continue Monday, with daytime highs reaching 37 C in Daegu, Gyeongsan and Pohang, 35 C in Chuncheon and 33 C in Seoul. The heat is expected to ease from Tuesday as rain moves across the country.