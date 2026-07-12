Nearly 200,000 people flocked to beaches along Gangwon Province's east coast over the weekend as most of the region's beaches opened for the summer season.

According to the provincial government, a total of 95,064 people visited 84 beaches across Gangwon on Saturday. By city and county, Gangneung recorded the highest number of visitors at 41,535, followed by Sokcho with 16,428, Donghae with 11,996, Yangyang with 9,745, Goseong with 8,055 and Samcheok with 7,305.

Including the 105,481 visitors recorded on Saturday, a total of 201,085 people visited the beaches over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Mulchi Beach in Yangyang County, the only one among the 85 east coast beaches that has yet to open, is scheduled to open on July 17.