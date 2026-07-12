A new Korean novel explores the quiet comforts of food and human connection through 15 interwoven stories drawn from ordinary life.

Set against the backdrop of everyday routines — exhausting commutes home, the pressures of prolonged exam preparation and unexpected crises at work — Lee Su-min's debut novel "When You Start With Something Delicious" (literal translation) follows seemingly ordinary people navigating moments of uncertainty and change. While fatigue and emotional numbness have become defining features of modern life, the book suggests that one comfort remains: food.

The 15 episodes feature a diverse cast, including an office worker coping with an unexpected breakup, a wedding planner working on Jeju Island and a university student who arranges a hanbok sale with an international student through the school's website. Each story captures a chance encounter that transforms an ordinary day into something quietly extraordinary, offering readers the possibility that such moments of grace may exist in their own lives as well.

At the center of every episode is a dish, from fragrant banana pudding enjoyed after a cold rain to a bowl of warm stew.

The book won the grand prize in the literature category at the 13th Kakao Brunch Book Publishing Project, a platform known for discovering emerging writers, including bestselling author Hwang Bo-reum, whose debut novel "Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop" became an international hit.

Originally submitted under the title "Treasure Hunt in Paris," the manuscript was selected from a record-breaking competition with odds of roughly 1,400 to 1. The book was later published following strong support from readers, according to Eunhaengnamu Publishing.

Judges said the manuscript "lifts readers up with kind words and fragrant food," adding that its warmth "cuts through an age of discord" and highlighting the importance of writers who continue to find stories in everyday life.

"I want to write about the kindness that supports another person," Lee said in her author's note. "My dream is to continue writing stories that embrace people who are barely holding on -- stories that comfort not only the characters but also the readers."