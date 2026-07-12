Ko Ji-woo completed a wire-to-wire victory at the Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association Tour's High1 Resort Women's Open on Sunday, capturing her first title of the season and the fourth of her career.

Ko carded a 2-over 75 with two bogeys and no birdies in the final round at High1 Country Club, a par-73 course in Jeongseon, Gangwon Province. Despite her highest score of the week, she comfortably held on for a tournament-record total of 22-under 270 after entering the final round with an eight-shot lead.

Ko shared the first-round lead before taking sole possession after the second round and never relinquished the top spot. The victory earned her 180 million won ($120,000) in prize money.

Remarkably, all four of Ko's KLPGA titles have come in Gangwon Province. The Jeju Island native earned her maiden tour victory at the McCol-Mona YongPyong Open in 2023, successfully defended that title in 2025, and has now won the High1 Resort Women's Open twice, following her triumph in 2024.

Although she appeared nervous early in the final round, dropping two shots on the front nine, Ko steadied herself after a bogey on the par-5 fourth hole. She then parred her remaining 14 holes to comfortably secure the title, with none of the chasing pack able to mount a serious challenge.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)