Song Sung-mun delivered at the plate and in the field to help the San Diego Padres secure an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday night.

Starting at third base and batting ninth, Song went 1-for-3 with a go-ahead two-run single, a walk and a stolen base.

After drawing a walk in the second inning, Song advanced to third on back-to-back walks and scored on Manny Machado's two-run single to center with two outs, tying the game at 4-4.

Song then put the Padres ahead in the third. With runners on second and third and two outs, he lined the first pitch from left-hander Adam Macko into center field for a two-run single. He later stole second base, his 11th steal of the season.

Song also made a highlight-reel defensive play in the fourth inning, diving to rob George Springer of a line drive with runners on first and third and two outs, preserving the Padres' lead.

He flied out to left in the fifth and to third base in the seventh, finishing the game with a .217 batting average.

The Padres held on for an 8-7 victory.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)