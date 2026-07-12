Shinhan Financial Group's board stepped up efforts to strengthen ties with global investors through a series of investor relations meetings in the UK, the banking group said Sunday.

Shinhan Financial board Chair Kwak Su-keun led a five-day investor relations roadshow across London and Edinburgh from Monday through Friday.

The investor relations event was held to outline the group's progress on its corporate value enhancement initiatives and governance strategy, while gathering feedback from global investors and governance experts.

Since last year, Shinhan Financial's board has institutionalized overseas investor relations activities, shareholder letters and board roundtable meetings, in its effort to strengthen communication with investors.

Feedback gathered through the engagements has been reflected in board discussions and decision-making on shareholder rights, board effectiveness and accountability, the group explained.

During the UK visit, the board met with major institutional investors, including ClearBridge Investments, an equity manager under global investment giant Franklin Templeton, and Pictet Asset Management, an asset management division of Swiss multinational private bank and investment firm Pictet Group.

The meetings covered the domestic and global economic outlook, key issues facing the financial industry, Shinhan Financial's long-term growth strategy, and the progress of its corporate value enhancement plan.

The board also met with representatives of the International Corporate Governance Network in London to exchange views on the evolving global governance landscape, investors' expectations and the role of boards in creating long-term corporate value.

"The opportunity to engage directly with global investors is an important part of understanding market expectations and refining Shinhan Financial's corporate value enhancement strategy," Kwak said.

"The board will continue to exercise independent and informed judgment while further strengthening Shinhan Financial's governance framework in line with global standards."