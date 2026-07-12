Victim points out supplementary investigation discovered murder and rape attempt

The victim of the "Busan roundhouse kick" attack in 2022 spoke Sunday against the government abolishing the prosecution's right to conduct supplementary investigations, saying the additional probe uncovered the murderous intent in her case.

The initial police investigation concluded that it was a case of aggravated bodily injury — assault that threatens the victim's life or causes irreparable damage — but the prosecution found evidence pointing to attempted rape and murder.

"(My case) shows how the truth behind a case can be viewed differently, depending on the will and determination of the investigator," the victim surnamed Kim told local Yonhap News Agency.

The prosecution initially charged the assailant, surnamed Lee, for attempted murder due to repeated strikes to the victim's head. But additional investigatory work during the appeals trial found DNA evidence on the victim's jeans indicating a sex crime.

The court said that Lee appears to have taken the victim's clothes off in the blind spot of the surveillance footages, and he was ultimately convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison. The Supreme Court confirmed the ruling on Sept. 21, 2023.

"Someone failed to find anything in the same pair of jeans, and someone else tenaciously uncovered the truth. ... If police had investigated more thoroughly from the beginning, maybe I would've recovered from the damages and felt less threat to my life," Kim said.

"If the prosecution's supplementary investigation rights is abolished, how could crime victims get another chance for the case to be reviewed?" she said, pointing out that victims have been ignored in the government's overhaul of the prosecution.

The government last month concluded it would completely strip the prosecution's right to conduct additional investigations into cases transferred from the police. Prime Minister Kim Min-seok said that separating the rights of investigation and prosecution was crucial to reforming the prosecution.

The ruling Democratic Party of Korea, which has the majority in the National Assembly, introduced a revision to the Criminal Procedure Act that would provide legal grounds for the reform. This touched off protests from the opposition and ongoing debate among the public.

The attempted rape and murder of a high school student in May also fueled controversy, as it was the prosecution who found police's alleged attempts to reduce suspect's Jang Yoon-gi's crimes. It is believed that Jang's father and his fellow police officers participating in destroying the crucial evidence related to the crime, including a zip tie that still remains missing.

Kim urged caution against abolishing an organization's function altogether.

"Rather than to make a new system, I think addressing the shortcomings and improving the current system is a way for our society to move in a better direction," she said.