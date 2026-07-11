ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia — President Lee Jae Myung attended the opening ceremony of Mongolia's Naadam Festival as an official guest of honor on Saturday, capping off his three-day state visit with a public display of the growing partnership between the two countries.

Lee became the first South Korean president to attend Naadam as an official guest of honor during his state visit — the first by a South Korean leader to Mongolia in 15 years.

By concluding his trip not in a conference hall but at Mongolia's most cherished national celebration, Lee reiterated a message emphasized repeatedly by both governments throughout the visit.

The next chapter of Korea-Mongolia relations will be built not only on strategic interests and economic cooperation, but also on the historical bonds and shared experiences that have connected the two peoples for generations — ties both sides hope to pass on to future generations.

Lee and first lady Kim Hea Kyung sat alongside Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh and first lady Bolortsetseg Luvsandorj as they watched the opening ceremony, a sweeping cultural spectacle blending historical pageantry with modern artistry.

Held at the National Central Stadium in Ulaanbaatar, the ceremony featured thousands of performers, historical reenactments and traditional parades showcasing Mongolia's nomadic heritage.

Recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, Naadam commemorates Mongolia's history, freedom and nomadic traditions through its famed "Three Manly Games" of wrestling, horse racing and archery.

After Khurelsukh formally declared the festival open, the stadium announcer introduced Lee and Kim as the event's official guest of honor. Then, two horse riders, holding the national flag of South Korea and Mongolia respectively, rode in a large circle at the stadium.

Lee and Kim waved to the crowd in the VIP section.

The appearance came two days after Lee and Khurelsukh agreed to open a new "golden age" of Korea-Mongolia relations, pledging to deepen cooperation in areas ranging from critical minerals and supply chains to health care, science and people-to-people exchanges.

Following the ceremony, Lee and first lady Kim moved to Naadam's traditional archery grounds, where competitors in traditional attire lined up before rows of leather targets positioned some 75 meters away.

Invited onto the range, Lee took hold of a traditional Mongolian bow crafted from wood and horn after receiving instructions from Khurelsukh. Drawing the bowstring firmly, he aimed high above the target and released the arrow.

The shot sailed beyond the target and struck a wall behind the range, drawing laughter, cheers and applause from spectators. Khurelsukh also applauded the attempt with a smile.

After receiving guidance from a local official in traditional attire, Kim fitted an arrow to the string and walked to the women’s firing line about 65 meters from the target, drawing laughter and cheers from spectators.

Her shot fell short and landed in a puddle midway down the range, prompting applause from both Lee and Khurelsukh as officials hurried to retrieve the arrow.

Kim also picked up a bow and shot an arrow from a shorter distance than Lee did.

The moment carried added symbolism. During Thursday's state banquet, Lee presented Khurelsukh with a traditional Korean archery set, highlighting the shared cultural heritage.

Archery is not only one of Naadam's three signature competitions but also a tradition deeply rooted in both Korean and Mongolian history, making the gift a reflection of the cultural connections the two countries seek to strengthen.

Lee later visited a venue for shagai, a traditional Mongolian game played with sheep ankle bones that resembles Korea's gonggi. Accompanied by Kim, he observed players flicking the polished bones across wooden boards while listening to explanations of the game's cultural significance.

Following the festival events, Lee and Kim attended a farewell luncheon hosted by Khurelsukh and Luvsandor at traditional ger-style state guesthouse before departing for Seoul, bringing to a close the first state visit by a South Korean president to Mongolia since 2011.