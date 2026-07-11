Three people were killed in a crash on an Incheon overpass Friday morning.

According to the Incheon Seobu Police Station, the crash occurred at around 6 a.m. Saturday when a Kia K5 traveling on the Wanggil Overpass in Geomdan-gu, Incheon, crossed the center line and slammed head-on into an oncoming passenger car.

The force of the collision sent the oncoming vehicle into the second lane, where it struck another passenger car.

The K5's driver, a man in his 20s, and his passenger, a man in his 40s, were killed, along with the driver of the oncoming car, also a man in his 40s. The driver of the third vehicle, a man in his 40s, suffered injuries.