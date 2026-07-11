The search for a 76-year-old man swept away in a torrent amid heavy rain was under way for a third day Saturday, officials said.

The man fell into a stream while out on a walk in Yeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, on Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Rescue authorities resumed their search for the missing man by mobilizing 374 personnel, including 140 firefighters, 97 police officers and 40 soldiers, as well as 73 pieces of equipment.

An aerial search involving a firefighting helicopter was also conducted, with additional searches scheduled for later in the day. (Yonhap)