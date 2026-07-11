Studio Ghibli, the renowned Japanese animation studio, has opened its first-ever official original exhibition in South Korea on Jeju Island on Saturday.

Titled "Studio Ghibli Exhibition in Jeju," the exhibition is being held at Jeju Donghwa Village and features scenes and installations inspired by some of the studio's best-known films, including "Spirited Away," "My Neighbor Totoro," "Castle in the Sky" and "Howl's Moving Castle."

Rather than simply displaying the studio's works, the exhibition offers an immersive experience designed to make visitors feel as though they have stepped into the world of Studio Ghibli. Combining sculptures, video, sound and spatial design, it recreates the distinctive atmosphere and emotions of the films throughout the exhibition space.

The exhibition runs through Sept. 27.