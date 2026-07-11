Traffic beneath Seoul's Seosomun overpass fully resumed Saturday following the completion of the structure's demolition, 46 days after part of the overpass collapsed during demolition work, killing three workers.

The collapse occurred on May 26 when a section of the overpass, which was being dismantled, gave way and crushed a vehicle used in the demolition operation. The three victims were men, two in their 60s and one in his 50s.

In the aftermath of the accident, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport established a Central Disaster Response Headquarters and drew up a recovery plan.

Emergency restoration work allowed Gyeongui Line train services between Sinchon and Seoul Station to resume on May 30, while the Seoul Metropolitan Government, Korea Railroad Corp. and the Korea National Railway subsequently carried out final safety inspections for rail traffic, vehicles and pedestrians before approving the full reopening of the railroad crossing beneath the overpass.