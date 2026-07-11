The visit marks the first time a South Korean president has been invited to the country's biggest national celebration

President Lee Jae Myung will attend Mongolia's Naadam Festival as the official guest of honor on Saturday, marking the first time a South Korean president has been invited to the country's biggest national celebration.

Naadam, one of Mongolia's most important national festivals, celebrates the country's nomadic heritage and culture. Officially held from Saturday through Monday, it features Mongolian wrestling, horse racing and archery.

Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh is also expected to attend the festival.

Accompanied by First lady Kim Hea Kyung, Lee will visit an archery venue, one of the festival's three signature events, as well as a shagai competition venue, where he will experience traditional Mongolian culture firsthand.

Lee's appearance at the festival comes during his state visit to Mongolia. He arrived in Ulaanbaatar on Thursday for the first state visit by a Korean president in 15 years, as Seoul seeks to deepen cooperation with the country.