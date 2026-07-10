SK hynix’s ADRs were indicated to open about 21% above their $149 offer price, signaling strong demand as the chipmaker begins trading in New York

SK hynix marked its entry into the US stock market Friday with an opening-bell ceremony at Nasdaq, opening a new channel to global investors after completing a record $26.5 billion share offering.

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, SK hynix CEO Kwak Noh-jung and other senior executives attended the event at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square.

The company’s American depositary receipts were indicated to open at around $180 as of 10:15 a.m. in New York, about 21 percent above their $149 offer price, according to Bloomberg.

The figure was a pre-opening indication from market makers rather than an executed trade, and the actual opening price could still change as orders were collected.

The ADRs are due to trade on a when-issued basis under the temporary ticker SKHYV. Regular-way trading under SKHY is scheduled to begin Monday.

Kwak called the listing a “truly historic day” for SK hynix, tracing the chipmaker’s rise from financial distress a quarter-century ago to its current position at the center of the artificial intelligence boom.

“Today, HBM stands at the heart of the AI revolution,” he said.

Kwak said the US listing would bring the company closer to customers, partners, investors and talent shaping the next generation of computing. It would also make SK hynix easier to own for investors who have faced practical barriers to buying its Seoul-listed shares.

“For many global investors, investing in SK hynix has not always been simple,” he said. “Our ADR listing makes that access easier.”

SK hynix sold 177.9 million ADRs at $149 each, with every 10 receipts representing one common share traded in Seoul. The price was about 2.9 percent above the company’s Thursday closing price in Korea, an unusual premium for a large equity offering.

Orders during the book-building process exceeded the available shares by more than seven times, according to Bloomberg. The deal surpassed Alibaba’s $25 billion New York listing in 2014, making it the largest US share offering by a foreign company.

The strong price indication offered an early sign that demand remained firm despite recent volatility in semiconductor stocks.

SK hynix’s Seoul shares rose more than 5 percent during Friday’s session before reversing course. The stock closed 0.27 percent lower at 2.18 million won as investors took profits.

The shares have fallen about 25 percent from a record reached two weeks ago, as investors reassess the pace and eventual returns of spending on AI infrastructure. They remain sharply higher this year.

The Nasdaq listing gives investors direct, dollar-denominated exposure to the world’s leading supplier of high-bandwidth memory through US brokerage accounts.

SK hynix plans to use the proceeds to expand production in Korea, including its first fabrication plant at the Yongin semiconductor cluster and an advanced packaging facility in Cheongju.

The offering is expected to close Tuesday, with the underlying new common shares due to be listed in Seoul around July 29.