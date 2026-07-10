An emerging generation of Korean novelists is breaking into the international publishing market, with debut novels securing translation deals across North America and Europe.

Changbi Publishers said this week that the debut novels of three writers — Moon Hye-jung, Park Hae-soo and Park Cho-eun — have been acquired by major publishers in the United States and Europe, underscoring growing global demand for contemporary Korean fiction beyond its best-known literary names.

Leading the group is Moon Hye-jung's "The Tarot Reading Cafe," published last year. The novel has since been sold to publishers in 10 countries, including the US, UK, France, Germany and Italy, generating advance payments totaling about 350 million won ($233,000).

The Italian translation by Claudia Soddu sold more than 15,000 copies shortly after publication. In the English-language market, translation rights were acquired by HQ, a HarperCollins imprint in the US and Harper Perennial in Britain.

The novel follows a tarot reader who peers into the emotional lives of her clients, weaving together stories of love, longing and heartbreak.

Park Hae-soo's debut novel, "My Perfect Deserted Island," also attracted international attention upon its publication last year. The book secured English-language rights with the Hachette Group in a deal worth more than 120 million won in advance payments.

The novel tells the story of a young man who voluntarily withdraws from city life to live in isolation, finding renewal through nature.

An English translation by Slin Jung is scheduled for publication next January by Wildfire, a UK imprint of the Hachette Group.

Park Cho-eun's 2024 novel, "Sweet Dreams Gift Shop," has also found readers abroad, selling rights in eight countries, including Germany and Spain, with advance payments totaling roughly 100 million won.

Set in a mysterious shop that offers solace to people suffering from insomnia, the novel blends fantasy and emotional healing.

Changbi attributed the overseas interest to the strength of the novels' storytelling.

"Although these are debut novels by first-time authors, the interest from overseas publishers reflects the strength of the works themselves," the publisher said. "Their strong storytelling, distinctive prose and emotional resonance show that powerful stories can connect with readers across borders."

As international interest continues to grow, Moon will travel to Germany in October to participate in the Frankfurt Book Fair.

The visit is part of the Literature Translation Institute of Korea's program. During the trip, Moon will also take part in Korea Culture Week in Berlin, where she is scheduled to appear at the Institute of Korean Studies at the Free University of Berlin and meet readers at Goethe University Frankfurt.