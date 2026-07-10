LG CNS has signed a partnership agreement with UK-based physical AI startup PhysicsX to jointly develop next-generation industrial artificial intelligence models, according to industry sources Thursday.

PhysicsX, which has received investment from Nvidia and is valued at $2.4 billion, develops industrial AI models that improve engineering and manufacturing processes for clients in industries including aerospace and automotive.

PhysicsX recently announced the collaboration on its LinkedIn account, saying the partnership aims to build next-generation industrial AI by combining its AI-powered engineering simulation platform with LG CNS' enterprise systems integration capabilities and digital twin services.

Through the partnership, the companies plan to apply physics-based AI technologies to industrial sites.

While specific application areas and commercialization timelines have not been disclosed, industry observers expect LG CNS to leverage the industrial expertise and operational data it has accumulated through its industrial AI transformation and robot transformation businesses.

The agreement marks the LG Group's first effort to develop an industrial world model, a type of AI that simulates and predicts physical environments to support autonomous decision-making in robots and smart factories.

The partnership also expands the group's broader push into physical AI. LG CNS has invested in AI startups Skild AI and Config to strengthen robot foundation model technologies, while LG Electronics has expanded its robotics AI collaboration through partnerships with Nvidia and AgiBot.

Industry observers said the addition of world model technology could complement LG's existing robotics AI capabilities by enabling AI systems to better understand and predict interactions in real-world industrial environments.