Actors Lee Jong-suk and IU have ended their relationship after four years of dating publicly, their agencies confirmed Friday.

Representatives for both stars said the couple recently decided to part ways and remain on good terms as colleagues.

Lee and IU first met in 2012 while serving as co-hosts of SBS's music program "Inkigayo." After nearly a decade of friendship, they confirmed their romantic relationship in late 2022.

The couple's increasingly demanding schedules left them with less time together, ultimately leading them to end the relationship, according to local reports, quoting a person familiar with the matter.

IU debuted as a singer in 2008 and rose to fame with hits including "Good Day" and "You & I." She has since established herself as an actress, most recently starring in the dramas "When Life Gives You Tangerines" and "Perfect Crown."

With "Perfect Crown" having recently concluded its run, IU is now focusing on her upcoming album. She is also scheduled to hold a concert in September at Goyang Stadium.

Lee, who began his career as a model in 2005, made his acting debut in the 2010 television series "Prosecutor Princess." He went on to star in popular dramas including "Secret Garden," "I Can Hear Your Voice," and "Pinocchio." He is next set to appear in the upcoming Disney+ series "The Remarried Empress."