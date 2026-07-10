Jaehyun of NCT is releasing the solo single “99 Degrees” online on Friday, label SM Entertainment said.

He co-wrote the ballad tune that portrays discovering perfect love through 99 degrees of imperfection, slightly below the boiling point, adding his warm voice. A music video will support the single, and the trailer unveiled Thursday highlighted different sides of the idol, from the shining star on stage to a casual self rambling on streets.

The single comes after his five-city solo fan concert tour across Asia, which concluded last week. The overseas trip marked his first reunion with fans in the region since he was discharged from the military in May.

Jaehyun, along with four members of NCT127, will bring out their seventh LP on Aug. 24, and will have a concert in Seoul the following month. The seven-member subunit celebrated its tenth year this week.