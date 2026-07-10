Seventeen has won "million certification" from the Recording Industry Association of Japan with its 11th EP, according to the organization on Friday.

The mini album “Seventeenth Heaven” exceeded 1 million shipments as of June. It is the group's third album to achieve the feat, after its first EP in Japan, “Dream,” and its 10th EP “FML.”

“We are delighted and happy to learn the amazing news,” the bandmates said through agency Pledis Entertainment, thanking fans for their support.

The eight-track EP rolled out in October 2024 and sold over 5 million copies in the first week, a first in K-pop history. The album topped Oricon’s Daily, Weekly and Weekly Combined Album Rankings, and entered the Billboard 200 at No. 2, spending five weeks on the albums chart.