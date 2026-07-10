President Lee Jae Myung and first lady Kim Hea Kyung visited Seoul Street in Ulaanbaatar on Thursday, where they met local residents and enjoyed Korean food.

As Lee arrived, local residents greeted him with "annyeonghaseyo" (hello) and "bangapseumnida" (nice to meet you), according to a written briefing by deputy presidential spokesperson Ahn Gwi-ryeong. Lee responded by shaking hands and exchanging high-fives with those gathered.

Seoul Street was established to commemorate the sister-city relationship between Seoul and Ulaanbaatar, formed in 1995. The area features Korean brands and restaurants, as well as a traditional Korean pavilion.

During the visit, Lee and Kim stopped by a nearby street vendor, where they sampled Korean street foods including kimbap, tteokbokki and mandu.

Lee then wrapped up the visit with dinner at Koraebul, a Korean restaurant run by a Mongolian owner. The meal included dubu-kimchi (tofu with stir-fried kimchi and pork), grilled mackerel and bibimbap.

"The president's surprise visit provided an opportunity to witness the long-standing ties between Korea and Mongolia while further strengthening the friendship and mutual trust through direct communication with the Mongolian people," Ahn said.