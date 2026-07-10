Heavy monsoon rains that battered South Korea have left one person missing while damaging over 450 facilities, authorities said Friday.

A search was still under way as of 5 a.m. for a man in his 70s, who was reportedly swept away Thursday in a stream in Yeongju in the southeastern province of North Gyeongsang, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.

The downpours had prompted 758 people to temporarily evacuate across the nation as of 5 a.m. Friday, particularly in the central provinces of South and North Chungcheong, according to the agency.

The central city of Cheonan received 267.1 millimeters of rain from Wednesday through 5 a.m. Friday, while the nearby Gyeryong recorded 259 mm of rain over the period.

The severe weather also led to five landslides in areas including North Chungcheong Province and the eastern province of Gangwon, though no casualties were reported.

Authorities expected the heavy rainfall to subside by Friday morning. (Yonhap)