South Korean chipmaker SK hynix Inc. said Friday it will raise about 40 trillion won ($26.5 billion) through the listing of its American depositary receipts (ADRs) on the Nasdaq, marking what would be the world's second-largest equity offering after SpaceX.

The offering consists of 177.9 million ADRs priced at $149 each, according to a regulatory filing. Each ADR represents one-tenth of a Seoul-listed common share.

The offering is expected to raise $26.51 billion (about 40 trillion won), based on the sale of ADRs backed by 22.5 million common shares. The fundraising target was revised down from the previously announced 43 trillion won.

ADRs are negotiable certificates issued by US depositary banks that represent shares in foreign companies, allowing overseas firms to access US capital markets without directly listing their common stock on a US exchange.

The listing is expected to become the largest-ever US equity debut by a foreign company, surpassing the $21.8 billion raised by Chinese technology giant Alibaba in its New York initial public offering.

It would also rank as the world's second-largest stock sale, trailing only SpaceX's $75 billion IPO last month.

SK hynix said the proceeds will be used to build a new semiconductor fabrication plant and an advanced chip packaging facility in South Korea.

The company also plans to invest 11.9 trillion won in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment scheduled for installation by the end of next year.

Industry observers expect the global memory chip market to continue expanding despite concerns that the sector may have reached its peak growth rate amid the artificial intelligence boom.

The Nasdaq debut is also expected to narrow SK hynix's valuation gap with US rival Micron Technology Inc.

Analysts note that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. has benefited from its US listing by attracting broader global investor demand and trading at a premium to its Taipei-listed shares. (Yonhap)