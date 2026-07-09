Agriculture ministers renew bilateral pact on food security after a decade

Agriculture Minister Song Mi-ryung traveled to Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, this week as South Korea seeks to tap rising demand for Korean food in one of its fastest-growing overseas markets, the Agriculture Ministry said Thursday.

During her two-day visit on Wednesday and Thursday, Song attended consumer tasting events showcasing Korean fresh food products and highlighting cultural similarities between the two countries, where families gather over meals during major holidays.

She also took part in the launch of convenience store meals made with Korean rice and pork, held at a store in Ulaanbaatar. More than 800 Korean convenience store outlets now operate in Mongolia, accounting for 90 percent of the country's convenience store market.

"Mongolia is one of the most promising markets for Korean food exports, spanning fresh produce and ready-to-eat meals," Song said. "We will continue supporting exporters through product development, logistics, distribution and marketing."

Korea's food exports to Mongolia have more than doubled over the past five years, growing at an average annual rate of 16.2 percent and reaching $131 million in 2025.

Processed foods such as snacks, beverages and instant noodles account for the bulk of exports, but the government is now pushing to expand sales of fresh produce and meat, including strawberries, bell peppers, pork and beef.

The minister also met with Mongolian Minister of Food, Agriculture and Light Industry Iderbat Tsagaankhuu in Ulaanbaatar to discuss ways to boost productivity and expand trade between the two countries.

On Thursday, they signed a revised memorandum of understanding on food and agricultural cooperation, expanding collaboration on food security and smart farming and updating their pact for the first time in a decade, the ministry said.