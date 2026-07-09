Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu will remain in charge of the men's soccer team through the 2027 AFC Asian Cup but is expected to step down afterward even if the team wins the title, according to a report by Japanese daily Nikkan Sports.

The newspaper reported Thursday that the Japan Football Association asked Moriyasu to extend his contract through the Asian Cup, which will be held in Saudi Arabia from Jan. 7 to Feb. 5 next year. Citing multiple association officials, it said Moriyasu accepted the proposal for what would be an unusual six-month extension.

The report said the JFA plans to appoint a new coach beginning with the national team's March international matches, regardless of Japan's result at the Asian Cup.

Moriyasu could remain with the JFA in another capacity, such as advising on national team development or grassroots soccer programs, under a separate one-year agreement, Nikkan Sports said. The exact terms of his coaching contract are expected to be finalized after the JFA board meets on July 23.

Moriyasu has led Japan since taking over after the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He guided the team to back-to-back World Cups in 2022 and 2026.

Japan reached the Round of 32 at this year's World Cup before losing 2-1 to Brazil after taking an early lead.

Moriyasu's current contract was set to expire following the tournament. His strong record had fueled speculation that he could receive another full-term deal.

Nikkan Sports said the reported six-month extension could draw criticism because it would leave a departing coach in charge of Japan's preparations for the Asian Cup, potentially including as many as 13 international matches.

The newspaper quoted an unnamed soccer official as saying the JFA should either appoint a new coach immediately or commit to a full four-year contract through the 2030 World Cup.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)