Unknown graffiti bearing the name "Kim Ji-mee" has appeared across Seoul, with nearly 500 writings discovered throughout the city.

According to local media reports, the graffiti has been found in Jongno-gu, Dongdaemun-gu and other parts of Seoul. Since first appearing in large numbers in April, more than 500 writings have been discovered on building walls, crosswalk signs, bus stops, construction site walls and utility poles.

The graffiti includes phrases such as "Kim Ji-mee, click," "Let's click and watch Kim Ji-mee," "Korean cinema icon Kim Ji-mee," "The greatest beauty in Asia, Kim Ji-mee," and "Kim Ji-mee has passed away. May she rest in paradise."

The messages are believed to refer to the late actress Kim Ji-mee, who died last December at the age of 85.

Kim was widely regarded as one of the biggest stars of 1960s and 1970s Korean cinema, appearing in more than 700 films throughout her career.

Police believe the graffiti was likely the work of a single individual, citing the consistent handwriting and locations, which appear to follow a continuous route. Investigators, however, have yet to identify a suspect. Since many of the markings were more than a month old by the time they were reported, surveillance camera footage from nearby areas had already been deleted or was no longer available.

Under Korea's Criminal Act, defacing another person's property or public facilities without permission could result in a fine or imprisonment. Offenders can also be liable for the cost of restoring the damaged property.

In a similar case in 2023, an American was sentenced to one year in prison for spray painting the word "igari," which means bruxism, or teeth grinding, at 138 locations in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.