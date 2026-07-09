SK Telecom said Thursday it has signed an agreement with Japan’s SoftBank and the Center for Social Value Enhancement Studies to develop a common framework for measuring the social value created by artificial intelligence and ICT services.

The memorandum of understanding aims to strengthen cooperation among the three parties in social value measurement, as companies seek clearer ways to assess the broader impact of AI technologies.

AI is increasingly used not only to improve productivity, but also to support public safety, digital inclusion and customer convenience. At the same time, companies are facing growing pressure to explain the social benefits of AI-based services in more objective and measurable terms.

SK Telecom, SoftBank and CSES plan to develop indicators that can be applied to AI and ICT products and services, drawing on their previous work in social value measurement as well as business data and service experience from each company.

The partners also plan to promote the use of the methodology in Korea, Japan and other markets through case studies, joint reports and forums.

The latest agreement builds on an earlier memorandum signed by the three organizations in April 2024. Since then, they have held workshops and shared case studies on social value measurement. As part of the cooperation, SoftBank disclosed the results of a detailed assessment of the social value generated by its businesses last year, which were later compared with SK Telecom’s own indicators.

Based on the work carried out over the past two years, the three organizations said they will further refine their measurement model for AI and ICT-based services. They also plan to work toward a standardized measurement system that companies across industries can use.

“AI is creating new forms of social value, but companies also need a way to measure and explain that impact objectively,” said SK Telecom ESG promotion office Director Um Jong-hwan. “Through this partnership, we will work to develop a social value measurement methodology that reflects how AI is being used in society.”