LX Pantos said Wednesday it released its 2026 Sustainability Report, highlighting its progress in advancing environmental, social and governance management across its domestic and global operations.

The report was prepared in accordance with 2021 Global Reporting Initiative Standards and references globally recognized ESG frameworks.

The report outlines LX Pantos' responses and key achievements across nine material ESG issues identified through a double materiality assessment.

In the environmental category, the company calculated Scope 1 direct greenhouse gas emissions and Scope 2 indirect emissions from its domestic operations and key overseas sites. It also completed third-party verification, further enhancing the credibility of its global environmental data.

In the social category, LX Pantos collected and analyzed employee data from nine overseas subsidiaries, disclosing information related to human rights and labor practices, occupational health and safety, working conditions, and employee education and career development.

In the governance category, the report highlights the company's efforts to strengthen ethical and compliance management. LX Pantos reported zero cases of corruption or fair trade violations while achieving a 100 percent completion rate for its compliance training in 2025.

Meanwhile, the company received external recognition for its ESG performance in 2025, earning a Bronze rating from EcoVadis, a global ESG ratings provider, and a B rating from the Carbon Disclosure Project.

It also obtained LEED Gold certification for its MegaWise Cheongna Center and received an A+ rating under the Regional Social Contribution Recognition System administered by South Korea's Ministry of Health and Welfare.

“LX Pantos is further advancing its sustainability management by expanding the scope of ESG management beyond Korea to our overseas operations,” said CEO Lee Yong-ho.