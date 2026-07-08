A graphic novel inspired by Korea's traditional holiday marking the year's first full moon has been nominated for a 2026 Harvey Award, one of the prestigious honors in the US comics industry.

"Good Old-Fashioned Korean Spirit" by Kim Hyun-sook and Ryan Estrada was named a finalist in the best young adult book category.

Set in the 1980s, the graphic novel follows Tae-hee, her boyfriend Ki-woo and their friends from a traditional mask dance club as they travel to a remote village to celebrate Jeongwol Daeboreum, where they encounter unexpected and spooky events.

Kim and Estrada, a married writing team, were previously nominated for an Eisner Award, another of the comics industry's major honors, in 2021 for "Banned Book Club."

Established in 1988 in honor of influential American writer-artist Harvey Kurtzman, the Harvey Awards are considered one of the three major comics awards in the United States.

Among Korean works, Keum Suk Gendry-Kim's historical graphic novel "Grass" won a Harvey Award in 2020, followed by Ma Yeong-shin's darkly humorous "Moms" in 2021. "Lore Olympus," Rachel Smythe's modern retelling of the Greek myth of Hades and Persephone, published on Naver Webtoon, won the award for three consecutive years from 2021 to 2023.

The winners will be announced Oct. 9 at New York Comic Con.